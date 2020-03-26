Train vandal given clean-up orders

Justin Brooks leaves Ipswich Courthouse after admitting to spraying graffiti on a train carriage before trying to outrun police.

A TRAIN vandal could not outrun the law after spraying graffiti on a rail carriage at Springfield.

An Ipswich Magistrate this week told the 27-year-old repeat offender it was time to grow up.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Brad Dick told Ipswich Magistrates Court Justin Brooks ran along the rail track corridor and scaled two fences in an attempt to get away from officers.

Brooks hid in long grass beside the Centenary Highway while a co-offender was apprehended.

When he was eventually located he was taken to the police watch house and later given bail.

Justin Raymond Kevin Brooks 27, from Waterford, pleaded guilty to wilful damage by graffiti at Springfield Central on February 23; trespass on a railway; and obstructing a police officer.

Brooks’s lawyer told the court his client was a tyre and mechanical worker who was out with friends when he decided to graffiti the train carriage.

“He is regretful,” the lawyer said.

The court heard the offence comes with a mandatory unpaid 40-hour graffiti removal work order.

Brooks agreed to complete the work order in the Beenleigh area.

Magistrate Rob Turra said Brooks pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and had shown remorse.

He also noted the reference in a letter of support from his employer.

“As a 27-year-old I’m not going to lecture you on this behaviour. I’m just going to penalise you and you will give back to the community,” Mr Turra said.

“I hope that you will think about your behaviour and won’t want to continue down this path.

“You tried to actively evade police saying you panicked because you have (criminal) history that includes like offending.

“It is three years since you were last in court and you have not learned.”

Mr Turra said Brooks had completed a 40-hour graffiti removal work order before and knew what it involved.

Brooks was convicted and fined $400, and ordered to complete the work order within 12 months.