Why train sex man is in ‘big trouble’

The father of three said he was ‘in big trouble’ with the mother of his children, but had told her, ‘It is what it is.”

A PASSENGER who received oral sex from a woman on a late-morning train and cleaned himself up with cola has admitted he's "in big trouble" with his girlfriend.

Shane Brennan, 38, said the mother of his three children was "not happy" following the news of his sexual encounter with a stranger on a service to Wollongong, New South Wales.

"I'm in strife," he told Daily Mail Australia, adding that he had been on the receiving end of a "few choice words" after the story of his hook-up with a woman he met on the platform emerged.

He said he had explained to his girlfriend of 12 years, "It is what it is".

The dad of three yesterday told of how the woman, who had a "mad body", told him: ""I'm horny, will you f*** me?"

He said he regretted his actions after a "bollocking" from a magistrate and a $700 fine for offensive behaviour and wilful and obscene exposure, and was worried his girlfriend might find out.

But he added: "What man would have knocked it back?"

Brennan told police he didn't have to "pay for it", after the encounter on the 9.56am train from Port Kembla to Wollongong. He also explained the "large and disgusting" liquid mess that rail staff thought was urine was only coke. "I got a blow job on the train and I was rinsing my c**k off," he told officers, according to the Illawarra Mercury.

The woman, who is known to police, confirmed Brennan's story.

The stay-at-home dad said she wasn't "a good sort" and was annoyed there was no sign she had been penalised for the encounter.

"She was the one masturbating," he said. "If she didn't offer me nothing I wouldn't have f***ing done it.

"As soon as the deed was done I was out of there and off ... I didn't know they had cameras all throughout the train.

"How can you be so lucky and unlucky in the one day?" he asked. "You'd think the train guard would've said 'good on ya, mate.'"

His lawyer told Wollongong Local Court the incident was "opportunistic", noting that it had only been witnessed by a few people, despite the time of day.

Magistrate Mark Douglass convicted Brennan on both counts, saying such behaviour would not be tolerated.

"There's a line in relation to decency in our community and you have well and truly crossed it," he said.