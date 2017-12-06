Menu
Train services slashed on Ipswich lines

RAIL FAIL: Raceview resident Benjamin Hayes says reduced services over the summer and Christmas period is
RAIL FAIL: Raceview resident Benjamin Hayes says reduced services over the summer and Christmas period is "ridiculous". Helen Spelitis
Helen Spelitis
by

TRAIN services for Ipswich commuters have been slashed in the new summer timetable.

On the Ipswich line, trains usually leave Ipswich train station every 30 minutes but that will drop back to hourly services for most of the month, from December 23.

On the Rosewood line trains will still leave every hour but there will be no through services, meaning passengers will have to change at Ipswich Station.

Queensland Rail said the reduction in services coincides with a low passenger demand period on the affected lines.

But Raceview resident Benjamin Hayes, and Goodna based rail advocate Robert Dow, agreed the services slash was 'ridiculous'.

Mr Hayes, who usually works in hospitality, said the lack of services would be crippling for anyone reliant on public transport hoping to pick up extra shifts in Brisbane during the busy Christmas period.

"In light of how good our services have been in the past it's reprehensible that any government has allowed the network to be reduced to this,” Mr Hayes said.

Sunshine Coast services will be reduced to once every two hours on some days.

Queensland Rail CEO Nick Easy said the timetable was proactive planning and resources were deployed to meet demand.

Ipswich Queensland Times
