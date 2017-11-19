Train driver's miracle escape

JOHN Ashburn arrived in Sydney in 1855 and came to Queensland in 1862 with his family.

After engaging in sheep- and cattle-raising in several different areas, the family came to the region and lived at North Ipswich for a while, before finally settling at Riverview.

He became a butcher and established the Ipswich Butchering Company.

Mr Ashburn died on January 2, 1895.

It was recorded in February 1897 that the property known as Ashdale belonged to Messrs Ashburn (Mr Ashburn's sons) of Riverview. It had been purchased by the Salvation Army for the establishment of a "rescue home".

This property was at the junction of the Brisbane and Bremer rivers and contained 240 acres of land on which was a 14-room house, outbuildings, etc.

The price paid was about 1500 pounds.

In May 1897, commandant Herbert Booth and Mrs Booth dedicated the Salvation Army Home at Riverview to "The glory of God, the blessing of humanity and the Christ-like mission of the Salvation Army''.

By April 1899, the superintendent and matron of the Riverview Industrial Home for boys were Mr and Mrs Alexander and they were in charge of 26 boys and several staff.

The home consisted of an office, two officer's bedrooms, two large dormitories for the boys, two bedrooms for the officers (who were in charge of the boys at night), a dining room for officers, a female officer's bedroom, lavatory, bathroom and kitchen.

Mr and Mrs Alexander resided in a cottage recently erected.

It was originally intended as a home for girls and was kept as such for a few years but later became a home for boys instead.

By 1901, there were 52 boys at the home and they ranged in age from five to 18 years.

Breakfast was at 7am, then the boys worked on the farm until 10am when most of them went into the school-room for classes and were taught by Captain Winifred Worsley.

They lunched at noon, then headed back to classes from 1pm-3pm when they returned to farm work until tea at 5.30pm.

Anything from 50 to 60 cows were milked daily and 60 gallons of milk was despatched every day to the Lowood Dairy Company in Brisbane.

Vegetables were also sold to raise extra funds, although the government paid a substantial sum every week for the upkeep of each boy.

In 1901, Captain James Perren was in charge of the boys when they were working in the various gardens.

He worked on the army principle that there was good in every man if it only has the chance to assert itself.

ONE OF THE OLD BRIGADE

One of the Old Brigade of the Southern & Western Railways, Mr George F. Moore, died at his home on Warwick Rd on November 30, 1907.

The Southern and Western Railway was the name given at the time of construction of the first section of the line from Ipswich to Bigges Camp (Grandchester).

He had arrived in Queensland in 1864 and found work with the Messrs Peto, Brassey and Betts constructors of the line. He was employed by this group from January 1, 1865, until June 30, 1904.

During those years, he saw Queensland Railways expand from the first miles of permanent railway to more than 3000 miles (4838km) in length.

Mr George Moore was a guard on one of the first four trains that ever ran in Queensland, on July 31, 1865.

He had witnessed the construction of the first four locomotives ever put on the S & W line and when he retired, there were 500 locomotives running in Queensland.

George Moore was a member of the S & W Railway Fire Brigade - a member of the cricket team formed in connection with this Fire Brigade.

Mr G.F. Moore experienced an almost miraculous escape from death at the time of the railway collision which occurred near Darra on October 3, 1884.

This incident became known as The Darra Accident.

A material train ran into a passenger train from Brisbane.

To the passenger train was attached the paymasters carriage, which was occupied by Messrs. J. W. Drane and MrMoore.

The passenger train was drawn by a Baldwin engine named The Yankee, the driver of which was Mr Jas. Griffiths. His fireman was Eugene Daly.

The material train driver was Mr R. Bowroll and the fireman Mr L. Sawyers. Guards on the trains were Messrs. Chas Gasteen and J.T. Thurmer.

At the moment of impact, a portion of the roof on the paymasters carriage was telescoped by another carriage, this occurring within only a few inches of George Moore's head.