A Savannahlander train driver stopped just in the nick of time to avoid hitting a 3.5m scrub python which was sunning itself on the track.
Pets & Animals

Train driver’s ‘amazing job’ to save snake

by Mattea Kearney
30th Apr 2021 10:06 AM
A SAVANNAHLANDER driver braked just in the nick of time to stop from hitting a 3.5 metre female scrub python on Wednesday.

Driver and guide Wil Kemp noticed the snake just before Surprise Creek on the MacAlister Range when he alerted Anthony Cooper who was driving the train.

Mr Kemp said Mr Cooper did an "amazing job" of stopping the train less than a metre away from the snake.

"One of the issues with braking suddenly is that the wheels lock up on the train and you just slide along the way, but he did it perfectly and managed to pull up exactly where you see her on the track," he said.

"After almost two weeks of rain and crazy weather, she took Wednesday's sunshine to her advantage and got out on the track to warm up."

Drivers of the Savannahlander spotted a scrub python on the track just in the nick of time to stop from running over the 3.5m snake. Photo: Wil Kemp
Mr Kemp said he had a background with snakes and loved getting to save them when they crossed the track.

"I get excited every time I see any reptiles on the track because that's where my passions lie. It absolutely makes my week if I cannot kill them," he said.

Drivers of the Savannahlander spotted a scrub python on the track just in the nick of time to stop from running over the 3.5m snake. Photo: Wil Kemp
The guide said he held the snake for passengers to take photos before relocating her to a safe spot.

"She definitely had luck on her side," Mr Kemp said.

mattea.kearney@news.com.au

 

Originally published as Train driver's 'amazing job' to save snake

