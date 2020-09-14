Menu
Jack Whitehall in a scene from the new season of Travels With My Father, filmed at a Marburg emu farm.
TV

Trailer for Netflix show highlights regional emu farm

Tobi Loftus
14th Sep 2020 7:06 AM
A TRAILER for the new season of the Netflix show Jack Whitehall: Travels With My Father has highlighted scenes filmed at a Lockyer Valley emu farm.

In the show Jack, an eccentric man in his early 30s, travels around the world with his father Michael Whitehall, an upper-class British man.

The show has been filmed all over the world, including Thailand, Cambodia, eastern Europe and the United States, but this new season, the show’s fourth, focuses specifically on Australia.

The trailer shows Jack and his father visiting the Hayman Emu Farm in Marburg, where Jack tried to catch an emu, to little success.

The father-son duo are also seen taking part in a drag show in Sydney, visiting Uluru and riding camels.

Scenes for the show were also filmed in Toowoomba, but it’s unknown from the trailer whether they made the cut.

British comedian Jack Whitehall told a Brisbane crowd at his stand up comedy show in February the region would feature in the show.

“We were in Toowoomba filming Travels With My Father,” Mr Whitehall said.

“We were in a cafe when one of our producers asked the somewhat older gentleman behind the counter what milk options do you have.

“’We’ve got hot and cold’, he said.”

Season 4 of Travels With My Father will be available to stream on Netflix from September 22.

