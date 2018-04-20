Trail bike rider crashes in front of cops

POLICE on the way to an emergency call spotted an unregistered trail bike rider on a public road.

He was ignored but a kilometre further on the rider bobbed up ahead of them along Redbank Plains Rd travelling at speed.

Police say rider Kohen Burke-O'Connor overtook cars on their left side and as he turned left onto another road, he crashed his bike.

Police stopped to attend to the fallen rider and other officers were sent to the call out.

Burke-O'Connor, 18, a fork lift driver from Camira, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to driving without reasonable care and attention at Bellbird Park on March 12; driving unlicensed; driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle.

Prosecutor Sergeant Jo Colston said the trail bike rider was seen about 3.15pm with no registration plates and travelling over a footpath .

Police did not intercept him because the crew was on its way to another job.

The rider was then seen overtaking cars at speed on the left side and as he attempted to turn left lost control and crashed.

After falling, Burke-O'Connor was seen to stand up and attempt to restart his trail bike.

Burke-O'Connor told the court he had no excuse and should not have been riding on a public road.

He explained he'd been out in the bush riding with a mate.

His mate had his wallet and mobile phone so he decided to ride to Camira but was intercepted.

Police sought for Burke-O'Connor's licence to be disqualified because of his manner of driving.

Magistrate Louise Pink issued a $904 fine and disqualified Burke-O'Connor for one month.