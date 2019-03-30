Menu
'TRAGIC': Tour operator speaks out after teens die on Fraser

Carlie Walker
by
30th Mar 2019 2:45 PM
A FRASER Island tourism operator is working alongside authorities after two Japanese teenagers drowned at Lake Mackenzie.

Jeff Ellison, chief executive officer of SeaLink, which owns Eurong Beach and Kingfisher Bay resorts on the island, said the students were part of a school group staying on the island.

They were on a day tour with SeaLink staff when they went missing about 5pm on Friday.

Mr Ellison said staff members were among those who had searched for the boys before their bodies were discovered about 8.20am on Saturday.

"They were involved in the search and to have an outcome like this is very sad," Mr Ellison said.

Mr Ellison said the focus was on those closest to the boys.

"Our thoughts and deep condolences go out to their family and friends and the group they were travelling with," he said.

"We are deeply saddened by this tragic event.

"We acknowledge the dedication of island residents and emergency services in the search and rescue efforts, and understand that the matter is now being handled by police in conjunction with Japanese authorities."

