Tragic revelation in Home And Away crash

Australian actress Jessica Falkholt died following a car crash that also killed her sister and parents. Picture: AAP Image/Lisa Mann Creative Management, Sally Flegg

The drugged driver who killed Home And Away actress Jessica Falkholt and her family should have had his license suspended well before the day of the fiery crash, an inquest has heard.

Craig Anthony Whitall had a cocktail of drugs in his system when his ute crossed onto the wrong side of the Princes Highway and slammed into the car carrying Ms Falkholt, her sister Annabelle and parents Lars and Vivian on Boxing Day 2017.

On day three of the inquest into their deaths, the Lidcombe Coroners Court heard Whitall had racked up enough demerit points in the months before the crash that his provisional license should have been revoked.

But a slow administration process meant Transport for NSW didn’t learn about Whitall’s most recent additions to an awful traffic history until well after he had died, and killed the entire Falkholt family.

Lars, Vivian, Annabelle and Jessica Falkholt on the day before the crash.

Senior medical expert Professor Paul Haber told the court he was “dismayed” at the fact Whitall was still licensed to drive on December 26, 2017.



Professor Haber analysed Whitall’s driving record, which the court heard ran over several pages, in his role as an addiction medicine expert assisting the court during the inquest.

The court has previously heard the 50-year-old, who also died in the crash, had a “terrible” traffic history and was seen speeding and driving erratically before the incident.

“I was dismayed that he actually held a driving license at the time of this tragedy,” Professor Haber said. “He shouldn’t have had his license and he shouldn’t have been driving.”

Craig Anthony Whitall, 50, who caused the Falkholts’ deaths. Picture: 7 News

The court heard Whitall’s provisional license could have been suspended as early as two months before the crash after he was caught speeding on October 23.

The offence carried a penalty of four demerit points, which exceeded the limit of his P1 license, and should have seen him off the roads for three months.

In total he racked up six demerit points between October 23 and December 19, 2017.

Instead of being suspended he actually progressed to his green P-plates due to the slow process of officially applying demerit points to motorists, which takes into account time to appeal.

Revenue NSW wasn’t made aware of the speeding offence until January 18, 2018 – the day after Jessica Falkholt died in hospital – and notified the transport department.

Jessica Falkholt died three weeks after the crash after having her life support switched off. Picture: AAP Image/Lisa Mann Creative Management, Sally Flegg

The crash scene on December 26. Picture: Nine News

Transport for NSW then pursued the matter without knowing Whitall was already dead.

Counsel Assisting the Coroner remarked in her opening statement, however, that there was no guarantee Whitall would have been abiding by any driving ban, as he had a history of driving unlicensed.

Professor Haber agreed that the drugs in Whitall’s system – including ice, Valium, methadone, cannabis and doxepin – would have contributed to his fatal driving.

But he said the dozens of traffic offences on his record meant one didn’t have to look for a “second or third explanation” for the tragic crash.

“This man has demonstrably a poor driving record … it would seem to be his natural tendency to speed and drive aggressively,” he said.

The inquest continues.

