Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A pedestrian has been killed on the Bruxner Highway.
A pedestrian has been killed on the Bruxner Highway.
News

TRAGIC: Pedestrian killed on Bruxner Hwy near Lismore

7th Jun 2019 7:14 AM | Updated: 11:01 AM

A MAN has died after being hit by a car near Lismore last night.

About 9.30pm on Thursday, emergency services were called to the Bruxner Highway, South Gundurimba, about 15km south of Lismore, after reports a Lexus had struck a pedestrian.

The male pedestrian died at the scene. He is yet to be formally identified.

The driver and sole occupant of the Lexus, a 54-year-old man, was uninjured.

He was taken to Lismore Base Hospital for mandatory testing.

Officers from Richmond Police District attended and established a crime scene, which was examined by specialist officers from the Crash Investigation Unit.

As investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash continue, anyone with information is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers: 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au. Information is treated in strict confidence. The public is reminded not to report crime via NSW Police social media pages.

More Stories

Show More
bruxner highway car crash fatal crash lismore pedestrian south gundurimba
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    premium_icon $122m injected to keep at-risk builders afloat

    News A new approach by the state’s construction watchdog to building companies has sparked a $122m capital injection into the troubled sector.

    • 7th Jun 2019 11:05 AM
    Police are keen to speak with this rider

    premium_icon Police are keen to speak with this rider

    Crime The dirt-bike rider was seen in the Springfield area.

    • 7th Jun 2019 10:00 AM
    Blankets and clothing needed as the temperature plummets

    premium_icon Blankets and clothing needed as the temperature plummets

    News Blankets, doonas and clothing are a few if the items being sought

    'Self-serving' Antoniolli guilty of fraud

    premium_icon 'Self-serving' Antoniolli guilty of fraud

    Crime Former Ipswich mayor faces verdict following two-week trial