Tragic past of the King’s new partner revealed

She’s the new woman in Wally Lewis’s life, following news of his split from his wife of 36 years, but now details of Lynda Adams’s tragic past have emerged.

She’s the new woman in Wally Lewis’s life, following news of his split from his wife of 36 years, but now details of Lynda Adams’s tragic past have emerged.

She's the new woman in Wally Lewis's life, following news of his split from his wife of 36 years, but now details of Lynda Adams's tragic past have emerged.

Rugby league immortal Lewis this week confirmed his 36-year marriage ended last year, saying it has been "a difficult time" for the family following the split with wife Jackie, who he fell in love with at first sight at a birthday party in 1983.

Lewis has moved on to a new relationship with Townsville woman Lynda Adams, bringing details of her tragic past to light.

Wally Lewis and family. Picture: Channel 9.

Adams is a volunteer worker and writer who has become well known in Townsville for her long-time charity work with local support group Still Birth and Neonatal Death Support (SANDS).

She suffered six miscarriages in four years before undergoing successful IVF treatment, celebrating the birth of her now teenage daughter Sydney with ex-husband Mark Adams.

The incredible pain of her background is written all over her online support network profile for SANDS.

"I felt alone. I felt that I was the only woman in the world going through this incredible pain and loss," she wrote.

"In finding SANDS I realised I was not alone."

Lynda Adams, with her daughter Sydney, organised the Walk to Remember event.

Fifteen years ago Adams established the group's Walk to Remember initiative, which aims to raise awareness and support families who have experienced similar trauma.

The Courier-Mail reported Adams has previously spoken passionately about encouraging women to share their pain and grief after the trauma of miscarriages and stillbirths.

"When I was going through, all my losses - my husband and I lost six babies - I really felt I needed to do something to help other families going through such pain,'' Adams said in a 2015 interview.

"I wanted to offer an avenue where people could not only get support from other families suffering, but also allow their friends and family to come together to discuss a subject typically kept silent, and show support in a way they may not otherwise know how to.''

Wally and Jackie Lewis were married for 36 years. (AAP Image/Michael Dodge)

Adams was devastated after her first miscarriage, although somewhat understanding as she knew the stats behind how many pregnancies don't reach full term. She kept on trying and while she fell pregnant multiple times, tragedy was never far away.

Amid all the pain, there was finally joy when Sydney was born. Adams tried again for another child afterwards, but another miscarriage convinced her to give up on hopes of a sibling for her daughter.

"Instead of being excited about being pregnant, I was now terrified," Adams told DUO Magazine in 2013. "It doesn't matter whether you're at the 12-week mark, or full term; you still dream, plan and hope from the minute you're pregnant - it's still your baby.

"I now say I have six angels with wings and one with feet."

Originally published as Tragic past of the King's new partner revealed