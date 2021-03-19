Menu
After weeks of exhaustive searches in the Royal National Park, police have made a tragic discovery in dense bushland.
News

Tragic find weeks after man vanished

by Evin Priest
19th Mar 2021 10:23 AM

A police sniffer dog has located a body in the Royal National Park believed to be a 36-year-old man from Sydney's inner west missing for almost a month.

Christopher Deep, a Royal Prince Alfred Hospital radiographer and outdoors enthusiast, was reported missing to Inner West Police Area Command on February 26.

Camperdown man Christopher Deep, who was reported missing on February 26. Picture: supplied
The last confirmed sighting of him was CCTV vision from Loftus train station on February 23 in which he was seen with a road bike and wearing exercise clothing and sunglasses.

On Thursday, the body of a man was located in dense bushland in the Royal National Park by a sniffer dog attached to the NSW Police Force dog unit.

Police have yet to formally identify the body, but it is believed to be that of Mr Deep.

The death is not being treated as suspicious, and a report will be prepared for the coroner.

The discovery ends several large-scale searches that were conducted within the Royal National Park during the past three weeks.

Originally published as Tragic find weeks after man vanished

