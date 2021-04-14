Menu
TRAGIC: The search for a vehicle stolen from a Silkstone service station has resulted in a devastating conclusion.
Crime

Tragic end in search for stolen vehicle

kaitlyn smith
14th Apr 2021 3:30 PM
THE search for a vehicle allegedly stolen from a Silkstone 7-Eleven on Wednesday morning has come to a devastating conclusion for the owners.

The 1993 silver Nissan Silvia was found about six hours later, destroyed after colliding with a metal fence on Gledson St at North Booval.

Queensland Police confirmed officers had deployed stingers on Creek St about 11am after tracking the vehicle to the area.

He said the vehicle reportedly veered across the road after striking the stingers at speed.

It is alleged the two occupants attempted to flee the scene.

Witnesses described seeing a man and woman, believed to be the owners, speaking with police following the collision.

It comes after one of the vehicle’s owners took to social media in the aftermath of the theft, pleading for anyone with information to come forward.

Early reports suggested the vehicle was stolen when opportunistic thieves struck as the owner paid for his fuel just after 5am.

One man has been taken into custody.

Another was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

Charges are yet to be laid.

