Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.
Alan Lace allegedly fled into bushland after his car was intercepted by police.
News

Tragic development in hunt for killer

by Shae McDonald
21st Jun 2021 2:48 PM | Updated: 3:18 PM

A convicted killer remains on the run in Queensland as officers mourn the death of one of their own caught up in the chase.

Police stopped Alan Lace on the Bruce Highway at Maryborough, on the Fraser Coast, on Friday night after he allegedly removed his tracking device.

He ran into nearby bushland and is yet to be located.

Police dog Rambo was killed during the incident after he was hit by a car while tracking the fugitive.

Rambo was much loved by his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, and the Fraser Coast community, where he was raised as a puppy. Picture: Queensland Police Media
Rambo was much loved by his handler, Sergeant Ian Grigoris, and the Fraser Coast community, where he was raised as a puppy. Picture: Queensland Police Media

Investigators believe Lace, who was convicted of murdering Margaret James at her Caboolture home in 1999, is likely still in the Maryborough area.

He also has links to the town of Childers so may have made his way there.

Members of the public are being urged to steer clear of Lace if they spot him.

Police believe he may be armed after officers located a large amount of drugs and cash in his vehicle.

Lace was given a life sentence for the murder of Ms James but has since been released on parole.

As a condition of his release, he was required to wear an ankle bracelet.

Lace is described as being caucasian, about 180cm tall, with a bald head and brown eyes.

Originally published as Tragic development in hunt for killer

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New $18.1m facility to create 150 jobs

        Premium Content New $18.1m facility to create 150 jobs

        Business Eco-friendly building set to overhaul industrial sector as vacancy rates for commercial tenants dip to an all time low

        Op-shop aficionados impress in Fashions on Field

        Premium Content Op-shop aficionados impress in Fashions on Field

        News The most extravagantly dressed racegoers don’t always impress the judges at the...

        Cars used in alleged bikie shooting seen in Ipswich

        Premium Content Cars used in alleged bikie shooting seen in Ipswich

        Crime Two getaway cars in an alleged murder were captured on CCTV

        ‘Prized’ national record shows Jude’s world class

        Premium Content ‘Prized’ national record shows Jude’s world class

        Athletics His sensational time of 14 minutes and two seconds bettered the previous standard ...