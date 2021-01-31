Gympie hiker dies after fall at popular FNQ waterfall

The Rescue 510 helicopter flew the injured hiker to Cairns Hospital. Picture: Brendan Radke

A HIKER injured at the Stoney Creek Falls on Saturday morning has died.

The female hiker, 31, from Gympie in the state's southeast, was declared dead at Cairns Base Hospital after being flown from the falls aboard the Rescue 510 helicopter in a critical condition.

"She had suffered some pretty serious head injuries at the Barron Gorge," a Queensland Police spokeswoman said."

"Officers performed CPR at the scene."

Queensland police, fire technical response officers and paramedics responded to reports that a woman had fallen down a waterfall at Barron Gorge. Picture: Brendan Radke

Early reports that the woman had fallen from the waterfall were proven false after police and paramedics arrived on the scene and spoke to the woman's partner.

"She was already at the bottom of the waterfall," The spokeswoman said.

"Some large boulders dislodged and hit her on the head."

Emergency services personnel faced a one hour hike to the scene from the Barron Gorge car park after being dispatched at about 11.16am.

Stoney Creek Falls is located in the Barron Gorge National Park, which is managed by the Department of Environment and science.

Queensland police, fire technical response officers enter the Douglas Track to look for the woman. The trek from the Barron Gorge car park to the scene usually takes one hour. Picture: Brendan Radke

The DES parks alert page does not have any current warnings for Barron Gorge.

Earlier this month the Queensland Parks and Wildlife released a safety warning for hikers visiting its parks.

"With heavy rainfall also comes significant rises in creeks and streams," QPWS Northern Parks and Forests Executive Director James Newman said

"Creek and stream conditions can change rapidly, with fast flowing and rapidly rising water causing strong currents, and at these times it's vital people stay safe and not enter the water."

A DES spokeswoman said the lead agency in investigating the incident would be Queensland Police.

"QPWS will assist Queensland Police in their investigations as they prepare a report for the coroner," the spokeswoman said.

Originally published as Tragic accident at popular FNQ waterfall