Tragedy strikes for former Ipswich City councillor

THE IPSWICH community is rallying together to raise funds for former councillor David Morrison after he suffered a heart attack and basically lost everything in a house fire on the same night, earlier this week.

Pastor Phil Cutcliffe shared the news on social media calling for the community to help Mr Morrison and his family if they could during this time.

“One of our long term community leaders, David Morrison, has had a tragic time of late,” his post read.

“He and Susan were staying in a granny flat and they didn’t have their own insurance and are still to find out if their contents will be covered.

“David and Susan have basically lost everything. David is in hospital getting treatment at present and he doesn’t have work.”

A Go Fund Me page has been set up for Mr Morrison and his family and it has already raised more than $4500.

“For those who’d like to contribute to show how much as a community we care please feel free to donate whatever you can to help get them and the family back on their feet after such awful circumstances,” the page read.

You can make a donation via the Go Fund Me page.