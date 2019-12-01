Tragedy strikes as two killed in horror smash

TWO PEOPLE have died at the scene of a multi-vehicle crash north of Townsville on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to a two-vehicle crash at Black River Road in Black River at 8.40pm.

A 20-year-old male and a 48-year-old female died at the scene.

Both were the sole occupants of their vehicles.

The Bruce Highway was closed in both directions heading towards the Black River Bridge and was expected to remain closed for several hours overnight.

The forensic crash unit is investigating.

The crash occurred in the same segment of the Bruce Highway that claimed the life of a 36-year-old Mount Louisa man in July, when his vehicle collided with an oncoming truck.