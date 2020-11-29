TRAGEDY: Staff member drowns in resort pool

A staff member drown in a pool at Daydream Island Resort on November 16, 2020.

A staff member drown in a pool at Daydream Island Resort on November 16, 2020.

A STAFF member has drowned in the pool of a Whitsunday Island resort.

Workers have been left reeling after the tragic incident, which happened at Daydream Island earlier this month and has only just come to light.

At this stage it is unknown how or why it occurred.

A staff worker drowned in a pool at Daydream Island resort.

More stories:

ACCC final report on insurance pricing 'crisis' out tomorrow

New app shows the 16 signs of suicide this Christmas

A co-worker found the 40-year-old man dead in a pool at Daydream Island Resort about 6pm on November 16. Staff have been offered ongoing counselling since the death.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed officers were called to the island that night in relation to a drowning.

The newly refurbished resort, which received a $65 million facelift after suffering significant damage in Cyclone Debbie, has two pool areas.

One of the resort swimming pool at Daydream Island. Photo Lachie Millard

More stories:

'Completely unsatisfactory': Council pushes for ramp change

'Lots need extensive care': Pet rescue charges over hurdles

There are two swimming pools at the island's main visitor hub, while a second pool area is located on the southern end of the island.

It is unknown in which pool the tragedy occurred. The resort's management team has been working with police.

"We are continuing to assist Queensland Police with their investigation after a tragic incident at the resort involving a staff member," a Daydream Island Resort spokesman said.

A 40 year old staff member drowned in a resort pool on Daydream Island.

More stories:

4WD damage prompts plan to preserve Frog Rock

How La Nina will affect reefs around the Whitsundays

"The entire resort team were understandably shocked by the accident and we have offered them ongoing counselling.

"We spoke to the staff member's family at the time and shared our sincere condolences at this difficult time."

Investigations into the incident continue as police prepare a report for the coroner.