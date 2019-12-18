Menu
The scene of a fatal crash in Laidley on Tuesday. The van involved in the accident was taken away by police.
Tragedy should serve as a warning with horror start to holidays

Shannon Newley
, shannon.newley@qt.com.au
18th Dec 2019 7:00 AM
THERE are so many road safety reminders that get bandied about at this time of year.

The messages come thick and fast – so much so that I’m sure people become desensitised to them.

It’s positive to see a local business step up and working with our local traffic police to put a different spin on the road safety message.

While we shouldn’t need a reward or incentive to do the right thing, if it helps bring more awareness to the road safety message or rejuvenate it, it’s worth doing.

And I am sure it makes life a little brighter for the police and recipients at a busy and tense time of year on the roads.

We can only hope that an already tragic start to the holidays and a shocking road toll mounting this year is not an indication of how we’ll finish the year.

While there’s no suggestion the driver involved in the horrible road incident yesterday was doing anything wrong, we certainly don’t want to get anymore news like that.

Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragedy.

