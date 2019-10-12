Menu
FATAL: Emergency services were called to the incident near Urunga this morning. Daily Telegraph
TRAGEDY: Man killed after being hit by train on Coffs Coast

Sam Flanagan
by
12th Oct 2019 2:19 PM | Updated: 3:49 PM
A PASSENGER train has been held up in Urunga for sometime after emergency services were called to deal with a critical incident. 

The incident occurred near the Urunga cemetery, with initial reports suggesting a northbound train collided with a man.

Coffs-Clarence Police and NSW Ambulance were immediately called to the site just after 7am this morning.

Paramedics began emergency treatment on arrival, but the male was unable to be revived.

Police created a crime scene and it was examined by forensic officers. 

The train was allowed to leave about 9am, with the scene closed again until just after 11am for investigations to continue. 

If you or someone you know is suffering, help is available. 

Beyond Blue: 1300 224 636

Lifeline: 13 11 14

Headspace: 1800 650 890

Kids Helpline: 1800 551 800

