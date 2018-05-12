Tragedy led graduate on learning path

LONG ROAD: Bachelor of Paramedicine graduate Jarath Cobcroft was inspired by the work of ambulance officers when his grandfather died.

LONG ROAD: Bachelor of Paramedicine graduate Jarath Cobcroft was inspired by the work of ambulance officers when his grandfather died. USQ

JARATH Cobcroft has become one of the first paramedic students to graduate from the University of Southern Queensland (USQ) after a tragic event inspired him towards a career helping others.

The 27-year-old was one of almost 200 USQ graduates to celebrate the completion of their studies at two USQ Springfield and Ipswich graduation ceremonies at the Ipswich Civic Centre today (May 11).

He was determined to become a paramedic after his grandfather died of a heart attack 10 years ago.

Mr Cobcroft was only 17 when he arrived at his grandfather's house for a visit only to discover him unconscious lying on the floor.

"He wasn't breathing so I called the ambulance and was instructed over the phone to do CPR,” Mr Cobcroft recalled.

"The ambulance arrived really quickly, but once they got there they realised that he had already passed.

"They came in ready to do CPR, defibrillate and give adrenaline. Instead, they gave me kindness, compassion and empathy. They realised I was now their patient, and they made that day just a little bit easier.

"After that experience, I knew I wanted to be a paramedic. I knew I had to pay it back and I already have.”

Originally from Inverell, New South Wales, Mr Cobcroft moved to Ipswich to study Paramedicine at USQ Ipswich.

He was among the first cohort of USQ students to earn a Bachelor of Paramedicine degree and is the first in his family to graduate from university.

Mr Cobcroft said his grandfather was on his mind when he walked across the graduation stage to receive his testamur.

"Whenever I was writing a 2500-word essay or in a really tough exam, I always thought back to the reason why I was at university; to become a paramedic and make Pop proud,” he said.

"I'm sure he would be very proud of me.”

Mr Cobcroft started working as a Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) Graduate Paramedic at the Gladstone Ambulance Station shortly after finishing his studies in November and will soon qualify as an Advanced Care Paramedic.

He said he enjoyed the practical element of the degree.

"I spent 805 hours on the road working alongside paramedics. I was grateful for the first-hand exposure and experience, which helped prepare me for the next step of my career,” Mr Cobcroft said.

At the morning ceremony, students from the study disciplines of Business & Commerce; Creative Arts & Media; Education; Humanities & Communication; Information Technology; Law & Justice heard from guest speaker Alan Le May, The Smith Family (Queensland) General Manager.

Engineering and Built Environment, Health & Community, Sciences students graduated at the afternoon ceremony, receiving words of wisdom from Professor Janet Verbyla, USQ's former Senior Deputy Vice-Chancellor.

The Honorary Award of Professor Emeritus was conferred on Professor Verbyla in recognition of her distinguished academic service.

