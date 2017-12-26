Tragedy as woman killed in house fire

A WOMAN in her 20s has died and three others have been injured in a house fire near Geelong.

Emergency services were called to the Armstrong Creek home at about 4am after reports of an explosion.

Four occupants were able to escape but one woman died in the blaze.

A neighbour named Dave told Nine News how he tried to go to the back of the property to save the woman.

He said he was asleep and woke to the commotion and could see flames from the middle to the back of the house.

"I've never seen anything like that, so it was pretty full on," he said.

A woman in her 20s has died after a fire at a home in Armstrong creek. Four others escaped and remain in hospital. pic.twitter.com/4SQd6yKG4c — Sharnelle Vella (@SharnelleVella) December 25, 2017 A young woman has been killed in a house fire near Geelong. Two men were also taken to hospital. #9News pic.twitter.com/j3mXznHYgi — Nine News Melbourne (@9NewsMelb) December 25, 2017

A woman and two men were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators remain at the scene.