Tragedy as three children take own lives

Lauren Rafferty suffered the same level of bullying "any girl of her age does".

But the 12-year-old "had a greater sadness than any of us could fathom, which spiralled and deepened", according to her devastated mum Rachelle.

The Wagga Wagga Year 7 student went for a walk on Mother's Day and never came home, making the heartbreaking decision to end her own life.

She is among two other teens in the NSW Riverina region who have reportedly taken their own lives in the past month.

Mrs Rafferty said her daughter was a beautiful soul who struggled in a cruel world.

"Lauren's sweet, strong, kind, quick-witted, creative and beautiful soul struggled to shine in this world that is ever increasingly cruel and relentless," she said in a statement to media.

"It is our wish that the world could have more peace, kindness and generosity towards one another - starting with our own community.

"It's our responsibility to improve the human race mentally and environmentally so that we all can shine instead of suffer."

Lauren Rafferty took her own life after struggling with mental health issues.

Mrs Rafferty is calling for improved access to mental health support for children in regional areas.

"As parents, we thought we were doing everything right by our children, and tried daily to do our best," she said,

"Since Lauren's death on Mother's Day, and subsequent thorough investigation, we now know how far the cumulative effect of systematic failure contributed.

"Numerous attempts over the last two years were made to help Lauren. We had difficulty navigating and accessing mental health support for children, especially in regional areas."

Lauren’s mum Rachelle says people need to be kinder to each other in this ‘cruel world’.

Mrs Rafferty says we have to ‘improve the human race mentally and environmentally’.

A social media post is circulating on Facebook asking people to share that three children have taken their own lives in the Riverina region in the last month, including a 14-year-old boy and a 17-year-old girl.

The posts asks people to teach their kids that their "words can cut deeper than a knife".

"Teach your kids that bullying is not acceptable, not at school, not in public and not online," it continues.

"Teach your kids that it is impossible to know what other people are going through in their lives, so always be kind to everyone."

The post ends by telling people to hold their children a bit tighter, hug them longer and remind them they are never alone.

"Make sure they know that they are loved, supported and that the world is a better place because they are in it," it says.

"Three children lost this month is three children too many."

A GoFundMe page has been set up for Lauren, as well as the 14-year-old boy who died on May 17.

The body of the 17-year-old girl was found in bushland at Scenic Hill on Sunday after she went missing from Griffith on May 20.

Originally published as Tragedy as three children take own lives