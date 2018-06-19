Drug-trafficking postie delivered to jail

A POSTIE caught taking part in a series of low-end street drug dealing offences was doing it to support his own habit, an Ipswich court has heard.

The man only came to the attention of police when he willingly handed over his mobile phone to officers investigating an incident at a cafe.

Scott David McAllister, 27, pleaded guilty at Ipswich District Court to 17 counts of supplying schedule one dangerous drugs; and three counts of supplying schedule 2 drugs; and one count of trafficking dangerous drugs. He also pleaded guilty to possession of items used in a drug crime, including digital scales, a mobile phone, and clip-seal bags.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves said McAllister grew up in NSW before arriving in Ipswich and working as a postman for five years.

He used marijuana socially when young but in 2016 began using methylamphetamine and fell into addiction.

Judge Dennis Lynch QC said there were 18 actual known supplies with a turnover just over $13,000.

For the trafficking offence he sentenced McAllister to three years' jail, and 18-months for the supplies.

He was ordered to serve six months of the sentence and will be released on parole on December 13.