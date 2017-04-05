U-TURN HELL: Traffic woes at Brassall Hungry Jack's

PUSH OFF: Terry Crossley is angry with the lack of traffic-turning options for customers at the new Hungry Jack's restaurant in Brassall as drivers are constantly using his drive-way to turn around or are performing illegal U-turns in his street.

IF YOU thought access to the new Hungry Jack's at Brassall was inconvenient, try living nearby.

Since the restaurant opened on March 16 the number of cars using the back streets has increased significantly, residents say.

But it's not the extra traffic that's bothering them, it's the constant flow of cars using driveways and side streets to turn around.

Direct access to the new restaurant on Pine Mountain Rd is only possible from the left-hand side of the road and drivers approaching from Ipswich need to find somewhere safe to do a U-turn.

Unfortunately for Pine Mountain Rd resident Terry Crossley, the first inviting place to make the U-turn is his driveway.

Every afternoon Mr Crossley is greeted by the sound of a car pulling into his driveway, which sends his dogs into a frenzy. That's happening every 10 minutes.

While construction of the Hungry Jack's was plagued with issues delaying the opening months, the finished development including traffic flow, meets both state government and Ipswich City Council conditions.

The State Government said it would consider future changes to the intersection in consultation with Ipswich City Council.

But without a right-hand turning lane, drivers either have to lap the block or use the side streets to turn around.

Residents in nearby Wyman St say traffic has increased significantly.

Mr Crossley wants the State Government to paint double white lines along Pine Mountain Rd in front of his house, or, for the intersection in front of Hungry Jacks to change.

"It's happening right through the whole night," Mr Crossley said.

"I had four cars pull in within 15 minutes at 4am this morning. It's not new for people to be using our driveway to turn around but now it's constant. Something needs to be done.

"I've had to lock my dogs away now because of the neighbours complaining about the barking.

"I want double white lines and for the police to monitor the situation. Or why can't they take that middle fence out from the traffic island and put a turning lane in?"

A Department of Main Roads spokesperson said traffic along Pine Mountain Rd was constantly monitored.

"Access for the site was approved as left-in, left-out as part of the development application approval process for Hungry Jack's at Brassall," the spokesperson said. "This configuration maintained the existing conditions of the road. We will consider any required changes to the local network in consultation with Ipswich City Council."

Hungry Jack's said when it came to traffic and transport expectations, it must comply with relevant authorities' conditions.

While Pine Mountain Rd is managed by the State Government the QT also invited the Ipswich City Council to comment.