UPDATE: Traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

Anna Hartley
| 10th Apr 2017 8:23 AM Updated: 9:18 AM

UPDATE: A CAR blocking the Warrego Highway has been cleared with traffic now slowly moving through the area.

A driver lost control, crashing into a guard rail on the Ipswich-bound lane on the highway at Blacksoil at about 7.45am this morning.

The driver was not injured.

EARLIER 8.23AM: TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the Warrego Highway after a driver lost control early this morning.

A grey Ford Falcon sedan crashed into a guard rail at 7.45am at Blacksoil.

Police said the car is still blocking the Ipswich-bound lane and is yet to be removed from the road. 

No one was injured as a result of the crash.

Ipswich Queensland Times

Topics:  crash traffic

