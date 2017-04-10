UPDATE: Traffic chaos on Warrego Highway

UPDATE: A CAR blocking the Warrego Highway has been cleared with traffic now slowly moving through the area.

A driver lost control, crashing into a guard rail on the Ipswich-bound lane on the highway at Blacksoil at about 7.45am this morning.

The driver was not injured.

EARLIER 8.23AM: TRAFFIC is at a standstill on the Warrego Highway after a driver lost control early this morning.

A grey Ford Falcon sedan crashed into a guard rail at 7.45am at Blacksoil.

Police said the car is still blocking the Ipswich-bound lane and is yet to be removed from the road.

No one was injured as a result of the crash.