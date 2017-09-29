37°
News

TRAFFIC SNARL: 28km gridlock as crash paralyses M1

by ANDREW POTTS, & NICHOLAS MCELROY, Gold Coast Bulletin

POLICE and emergency services are rushing to the site of a major crash on the M1 at Nerang where a trailer carrying an excavator flipped.

The accident is understood to have occurred at 11.50am near Exit 69 in the southbound lanes of the Pacific Motorway when the truck flipped off the road.

Meanwhile there have been two further multi-vehicle accidents on the M1 at Ormeau and Pimpama in the southbound lanes of the M1, causing 28km of gridlock.

Just one southbound lane is understood to be open.

The delays come as big crowds head south towards the Coast to mark the long weekend.

There are major traffic delays from Coomera, north of Dreamworld to as far south as Gilston Road at Nerang.

In the Nerang accident, the petrol tank of the truck was pierced in the process, while the driver survived the crash without injury.

It is not known how many people are injured in the crash but police have urged motorists to avoid the area.

Traffic diversions are in place along Southport Nerang Road.

Topics:  editors picks m1 nerang pacific motorway queensland traffic traffic

News Corp Australia
