MOTORWAY CRASH: Two in hospital after truck, cars collide

Anna Hartley
| 15th Jun 2017 6:29 AM

A truck and three car crash has caused traffic woes for early morning drivers heading towards Brisbane.

Police received reports of a four-vehicle nose-to-tail just before 6am this morning on the Ipswich Motorway.

The crash, which occurred at Goodna, caused early morning traffic congestion.

Police say the vehicles are being cleared from the road now but are warning drivers to be careful when travelling through the area.

Queensland Ambulance officers assessed six people on scene.

Two people have been transported to Ipswich Hospital in stable conditions.

Topics:  crash ipswich motorway traffic

The Project jokes about Ten's financial woes

MOVIE REVIEW: Despicable Me 3 delivers more family fun

Gru meets his twin brother Dru in a scene from the movie Despicable Me 3.

DOUBLE trouble as Gru comes face to face with his twin brother.

Channel 10 in strife: This is where the trouble began

Waleed Aly and Dick Smith squared off on The Project recently.

In 2011, Ten made a decision that was considered 'madness'.

Hey Dad star opens up about abuser Robert Hughes

Robert Hughes and Sarah Monahan in a scene from the Channel Seven Hey Dad!

Outside the court, victims cried and said they were “overjoyed”.

Robert Irwin needs translator for Celebrity Family Feud

Robert Irwin’s Aussie accent confuses host Steve Harvey on Celebrity Family Feud.

Steve Harvey had no idea what exactly the 13-year-old said.

