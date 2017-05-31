TRAFFIC: Roadworks and crash causing delays

ROADWORKS and the remnants of an earlier crash have slowed drivers on Cunningham Highway down.

Reduced speed limits are still active between Ipswich Boonah Rd and Ipswich Rosewood Rd as part of ongoing resurfacing works.

Minor delays were expected. Combined with delays over a single vehicle crash this morning, traffic has slowed further.

Paramedics were called to a truck crash at 4.35am after the vehicle left the road.

The man complained of back pain and was taken to Ipswich Hospital in a stable condition.

The QT understands the truck is still by the side of the road as emergency services continue cleaning up the scene.