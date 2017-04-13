TRAFFIC REPORT: Congestion already building

IF you're heading away for the Easter weekend prepare for delays.

Traffic is already building on the highways to the Sunshine and Gold Coasts as holiday makers head to the beach.

It's a clean run down the Logan Mwy leaving Ipswich but the traffic begins building at Coomera through to Nerang, then again at Mudgeeraba down to Currumbin.

There are roadworks at Ormeau affecting both lanes with some exits closed during night works and delays at Nerang are likely being caused by works to install safety barriers.

The run up the Sunshine Coast along the Bruce Hwy doesn't start building until past Palmview but drivers have been warned to expect delays.

SNAPSHOT: Traffic building just after 3pm, Thursday.

If you're leaving Ipswich this afternoon expect the usual congestion on the Western Fwy at Indooroopilly and along Ipswich Rd.

Getting through Brisbane to access the M1 heading north will also take some time with heavy congestion on Gympie Arterial Rd and along the Gateway Mwy where there are three serperate areas undergoing road works at Banyo, Bracken Ridge and Deagon.

It's also slow going through Caboolture and delays are expected.