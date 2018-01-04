Popular road linking Brisbane and Ipswich to temporarily close

IF you exit off the Ipswich Motorway onto Wacol Station Rd to access the Centenary suburbs, your commute is set to get a little longer.

Wacol Station Rd, which is known as a popular rat run and busy freight connection between the Sumner Park industrial estate and Ipswich Motorway, will close temporarily from Monday, January 29, until early March to allow the Brisbane City Council to upgrade the heavily used Wolston Creek Bridge.

A section of Wacol Station Rd, between Wolston Rd and Sawmill Circuit, will be closed to all traffic to enable the removal of the existing timber bridge and complete connections to the new bridge deck.

The bridge on Wacol Station Road. Rob Williams

A letter from the Brisbane City Council to residents stated "a temporary detour will be in place during this time. To ease traffic delays along the detour route, temporary parking restrictions will be in place on Spine St, between Bullockhead St and Sumners Rd".

The project will involve replacing the existing timber bridge with a new two-lane concrete bridge to the west of the existing bridge, realigning the approaches to the bridge, installing wider lanes for cyclists, installing a shared pedestrian and cycle path and upgrading the storm water treatment zone to improve drainage.

UPGRADES: The plan designed by Brisbane City Council to upgrade the Wolston Creek Bridge in Wacol. Contributed

The upgrades caused confusion to those in some suburbs of Brisbane who did not receive the letter, as well as many from people from Ipswich, who were unaware of the construc- tion work due to living in the neighbouring city.

A post put up on Facebook in the 4074 Community and Beyond Facebook page regarding the bridge upgrade was met with mixed emotions from its members.

This Facebook group is a space where residents from both Brisbane and Ipswich, who call the neighbouring suburbs home, share information with their wider community.

The original post, which asked if people knew about the upgrade, saw dozens of people comment.

Jamie Hodgess stated "how annoying. I know it needs doing but what a killer".

Heather Craven responded "yep, traffic on Sumners Rd is going to be crazy".