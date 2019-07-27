Menu
FILE PHOTO: Traffic is blocked on the southbound lanes of the Bruce Highway after a multi-vehicle crash at Beerburrum.
News

Traffic mayhem after multi-vehicle Bruce Hwy crash

Ashley Carter
by
27th Jul 2019 10:48 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MULTI-vehicle crash on the Bruce Highway is causing traffic chaos for drivers heading south from the Sunshine Coast this morning.

Emergency services were called to the three-vehicle nose-to-tail crash on the southbound lanes at Beerburrum about 10.30am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

No one was injured in the crash.

The right lane is blocked heading towards Brisbane and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to proceed with caution.

beerburrum bruce highway sunshine coast traffic traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

