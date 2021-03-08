Traffic halts after caravan bursts into flames

A caravan burst into flames on the Ipswich Motorway this morning.

TRAFFIC is backed up on the Ipswich Motorway after a caravan burst into flames near the Logan Motorway drive off ramp in Gailes.

Gutted by fire, the charred frame of a caravan was visible to motorists driving eastbound this morning, after fireys fought to extinguish the blaze.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesperson said two crews battled the fire, the first crew arriving just before 9.45am on Monday morning.

“There was a large amount of smoke,” the spokesperson said.

“We were dampening down the hot spots and the fire was out by 10.28am.”

Fireys left the incident in the hands of police and the Transport and Main Roads officers on scene.

A Queensland Police Service spokesperson said all eastbound lanes were briefly closed, bringing motorway traffic to a standstill.

He said lanes had since reopened.

