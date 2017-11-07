Traffic gridlocked as hazard shuts down major intersection

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

UPDATE 10AM: Ipswich CBD traffic remains heavy this morning as Energex workers continue efforts to repair powerlines near the David Trumpy Bridge.

A truck carrying an excavator brought down phone and power lines at the roundabout on Pine St and The Terrace about 8am, blocking north-bound lanes.

Police stopped traffic while Energex crews assessed the damage.

Power lines were left strewn across the roundabout.

Police have since left the scene, however traffic controllers remain on hand and traffic headed out of the CBD is still backed up across the bridge and moving slowly.

Energex is still working to repair the damage.

EARLIER: Peak hour traffic in Ipswich was gridlocked this morning after power lines came down at a major intersection.

The roundabout at the intersection of David Trumpy Bridge, The Terrace and Pine St came to a stop after a truck carrying an excavator brought down the lines about 8am.

Police blocked the out-bound lanes of the roundabout, resulting in delays for motorists heading north on the Trumpy Bridge.

No injuries have been reported.

An Energex spokesman said the truck brought down telecommunication lines and power lines.

Energex technicians isolated the area and were working to bring power back online for about 60 affected customers.