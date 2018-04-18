Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

TRAFFIC: Fault causing congestion on busy Ipswich road

Helen Spelitis
by
18th Apr 2018 6:44 AM

A POWER fault is causing traffic chaos at Booval.

Lights at the railway crossing on Brisbane Rd just up from Bundamba State Secondary College have been flashing red since about 6am.

The fault has caused traffic to back up at the intersection, creating unexpected congestion for morning commuters.

Police officers were notified of the fault about 6am.

Queensland Rail technicians are on site, working to fix the problem causing the railway crossing lights to flash red.

It is believed the fault has been caused by a loss of power, police say.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.

booval ipswich traffic
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Laidley drug dealer's text messages reveal expansion plans

    Laidley drug dealer's text messages reveal expansion plans

    Crime There were indications he wanted to expand his customer base and that he could deliver drugs if the price was right.

    • 18th Apr 2018 7:51 AM
    Investigators return to scene of Leichhardt house fire

    Investigators return to scene of Leichhardt house fire

    News The family managed to escape unharmed.

    • 18th Apr 2018 7:34 AM
    How Ipswich maths wiz plans to 'change the world'

    How Ipswich maths wiz plans to 'change the world'

    People and Places Love of numbers has landed her a once-in-a-lifetime leg-up

    • 18th Apr 2018 7:00 AM
    'I've never seen another kid have the control he has'

    'I've never seen another kid have the control he has'

    Cricket Teenager draws praise after IWMCA Junior Cricketer of the Year award

    • 18th Apr 2018 7:00 AM

    Local Partners