TRAFFIC: Fault causing congestion on busy Ipswich road

A POWER fault is causing traffic chaos at Booval.

Lights at the railway crossing on Brisbane Rd just up from Bundamba State Secondary College have been flashing red since about 6am.

The fault has caused traffic to back up at the intersection, creating unexpected congestion for morning commuters.

Police officers were notified of the fault about 6am.

Queensland Rail technicians are on site, working to fix the problem causing the railway crossing lights to flash red.

It is believed the fault has been caused by a loss of power, police say.

Drivers are urged to proceed with caution.