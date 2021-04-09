Traffic diverted after highway crash traps teen girl in Camry

Ambulance crews are at the scene of a two-car crash on the Warrego Highway.

A TEENAGE girl has been extracted from a smashed up car after she became trapped following a serious traffic crash in Haigslea on Friday afternoon.

Paramedics worked to free the teenager from the wreckage of a Toyota Camry and assessed three other patients after the Camry and a Holden Rodeo collided.

Four ambulance crews, including critical care, were sent to the scene of the crash at the Walloon exit of the Warrego Highway, westbound about 12pm.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a male, female and child were also assessed at the scene.

“They look to be OK, just some seatbelt-related injuries among them,” the spokesman said.

“(The teenage girl sustained) pelvic injuries.”

The girl is in a serious but stable condition and the three other patients are in a stable condition.

Traffic diversions have been implemented across the westbound lanes and police are directing traffic via Wulkuraka Connection Rd.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman confirmed the scene was still being cleared.