TRAFFIC: Crash blocks major hwy, long delays expected

MAJOR delays are expected this morning on the Logan Mwy after a multivehicle crash near Forest Lake.

Police have been called to the scene following reports of the incident at 6.22am.

Traffic is already backed up to Drewvale along the Logan Mwy and drivers have been warned there are "long delays" ahead.

The left lane is blocked, westbound towards the Centenary Hwy and the Department of Transport has urged drivers "to show patience" while emergency services deal with the situation.

A council vehicle is also on site. 

TRAFFIC: The Logan Mwy near the Centenary on ramp is blocked causing major delays.

