Traffic crash and house fire keep crews busy

6th Feb 2019 5:04 PM
EMERGENCY services were busy today responding to two incidents, one in the Scenic Rim and one in Somerset.

Paramedics transported a female patient in her 20s to Ipswich Hospital stable with a head injury following a single-vehicle incident on Ipswich Boonah Rd at Coulson at 5.40am.

Paramedics and firefighters were also called to a residential fire in Laidley.

No patients required assessment at the scene of a residential fire on Short St at 2.48am.

Paramedics remained on standby for Queensland Fire Emergency Service.

