Traffic crash and house fire keep crews busy
EMERGENCY services were busy today responding to two incidents, one in the Scenic Rim and one in Somerset.
Paramedics transported a female patient in her 20s to Ipswich Hospital stable with a head injury following a single-vehicle incident on Ipswich Boonah Rd at Coulson at 5.40am.
Paramedics and firefighters were also called to a residential fire in Laidley.
No patients required assessment at the scene of a residential fire on Short St at 2.48am.
Paramedics remained on standby for Queensland Fire Emergency Service.