Traffic controllers, detours in place at highway night works

MOTORISTS are being urged to plan ahead as night works get under way on the Warrego Highway from tonight.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will begin the works upgrading the pavement surface of the Gatton off-ramp at Gatton-Esk Rd.

The works will be undertaken between 6pm and 6am and are expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.

Detours will be in place on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and while the speed limit will be reduced, traffic controllers will be on site to minimise traffic delays.

"The safety of motorists and road workers is TMR's top priority and motorists are asked to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage and instructions from traffic controllers during the course of the works," a notification said.

See qldtraffic.qld.gov.au for more details.