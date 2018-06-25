Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic controllers, detours in place at highway night works

25th Jun 2018 11:56 AM

MOTORISTS are being urged to plan ahead as night works get under way on the Warrego Highway from tonight.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads will begin the works upgrading the pavement surface of the Gatton off-ramp at Gatton-Esk Rd.

The works will be undertaken between 6pm and 6am and are expected to be completed by Thursday, weather permitting.

Detours will be in place on Forest Hill-Fernvale Rd and while the speed limit will be reduced, traffic controllers will be on site to minimise traffic delays.

"The safety of motorists and road workers is TMR's top priority and motorists are asked to drive to the traffic conditions and obey all signage and instructions from traffic controllers during the course of the works," a notification said.

See qldtraffic.qld.gov.au for more details.

road works warrego highway
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Top holiday options help kids have fun, improve

    Top holiday options help kids have fun, improve

    eXtra THE Active Breaks free school holiday program is back again these school holidays.

    Dope using dad 'shocked, horrified' by drug's hidden secret

    premium_icon Dope using dad 'shocked, horrified' by drug's hidden secret

    Crime "I smoked weed Thursday and was pulled up Saturday"

    Class of 73 back in the old school yard

    premium_icon Class of 73 back in the old school yard

    News A blast from the past at the old stomping ground on the weekend

    • 25th Jun 2018 3:05 PM
    Foster brothers’ insult to slain Tia

    premium_icon Foster brothers’ insult to slain Tia

    News The move left Tialeigh Palmer's mother fuming and “broken”.

    • 25th Jun 2018 2:00 PM

    Local Partners