Traffic controller, police hit with allegedly stolen Audi

A TRAFFIC controller and two police officer are recovering after a stolen Audi was allegedly driven into a man and two police cars yesterday.

Police have charged two men and a boy over the incident in which police say the black Audi Q5 station wagon was driven into the 57-year-old man and then two police vehicles.

Polair started tracking the car after it was allegedly used to evade police at Inala before police say the car struck a struck a male traffic controller who was working on Brisbane Rd in Newtown.

The 57-year-old traffic controller suffered minor injuries and paramedics treated him at the scene.

Police will allege the vehicle was driven dangerously through Ipswich and South Brisbane areas before crashing into a stationary police vehicle on Gregory St in Acacia Ridge.

The man then continued driving before colliding with a second police vehicle nearby, police allege.

Police arrested the three occupants from the vehicle at the scene.

Two police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collisions and were transported to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old Acacia Ridge man was charged with one count each of negligent acts causing harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop, unlawful use of a vehicle and two counts each of stealing and receiving tainted property.

A 17-year-old Inala man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

They will appear in the Richland Magistrates Court today.

A 13-year-old boy was also charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to investigate possible links between the stolen vehicle and several home burglaries in the Sunnybank Hills and Runcorn areas over the past week.