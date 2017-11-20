Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic controller, police hit with allegedly stolen Audi

Emma Clarke
by

A TRAFFIC controller and two police officer are  recovering after a stolen Audi was allegedly driven into a man and two police cars yesterday.

Police have charged two men and a boy over the incident in which police say the black Audi Q5 station wagon was driven into the 57-year-old man and then two police vehicles.

Polair started tracking the car after it was allegedly used to evade police at Inala before police say the car struck a struck a male traffic controller who was working on Brisbane Rd in Newtown.

The 57-year-old traffic controller suffered minor injuries and paramedics treated him at the scene.

Police will allege the vehicle was driven dangerously through Ipswich and South Brisbane areas before crashing into a stationary police vehicle on Gregory St in Acacia Ridge.

The man then continued driving before colliding with a second police vehicle nearby, police allege.

Police arrested the three occupants from the vehicle at the scene.

Two police officers sustained non-life threatening injuries as a result of the collisions and were transported to hospital for treatment.

A 23-year-old Acacia Ridge man was charged with one count each of negligent acts causing harm, dangerous operation of a vehicle, unlicensed driving, failing to stop, unlawful use of a vehicle and two counts each of stealing and receiving tainted property.

A 17-year-old Inala man was charged with one count each of unlawful use of a motor vehicle and driving without a licence.

They will appear in the Richland Magistrates Court today.

A 13-year-old boy was also charged with one count of unlawful use of a motor vehicle.

Detectives are continuing to investigate possible links between the stolen vehicle and several home burglaries in the Sunnybank Hills and Runcorn areas over the past week.

Topics:  ipswich ipswich court ipswich crime

Ipswich Queensland Times
FACT CHECK: One Nation and penalty rate cuts

FACT CHECK: One Nation and penalty rate cuts

ACCUSATIONS are flying as politicians launch into full assault mode in the lead up to Saturday’s election.

Ipswich, Bundamba, Jordan, Scenic Rim: Where to vote early

Where to vote early

Here's where to find your closest pre-polling station

Jordan candidates frustrated over lack of hospital funding

LNP candidate for the seat of Jordan, Dr Duncan Murray says there needs to be a public hospital at Springfield.

Jordan Candidates say public hospital vital for the area

Goodna cop fined after corruption watchdog investigates

Daniel Denis Banks

He was found guilty of 19 charges of misusing a QPS database

Local Partners