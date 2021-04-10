Menu
Traffic chaos on M1 as car engulfed in flames

Jodie Callcott
by and Jodie Callcott, Emily Toxward
10th Apr 2021 2:15 PM
TRAFFIC on the M1 has come to a standstill after a car caught on fire at Ormeau.

Emergency services are at the scene of a car fire on Eggersdorf Rd at Ormeau that started just after noon on Saturday.

A car has been engulfed by flames at Ormeau. Picture: Facebook.
Two patients have been transported to Logan Hospital in stable conditions with reported smoke inhalation following the vehicle fire.

A post on the Ormeau Community Facebook page warns travellers to avoid the area: "DANGER: Please DO NOT go up to the exit at the footy field. There is a car fully alight and there is traffic chaos in addition to M1 southbound."

There's major delays on the M1 as traffic is backed up southbound from Beenleigh to the Southport exit.


