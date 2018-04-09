Traffic chaos if 'Yellow Box' landfill goes ahead

Willowbank Area Residents Group president George Hatchman, left, said the community had been campaigning for years to have the Cunningham Highway duplicated.

Willowbank Area Residents Group president George Hatchman, left, said the community had been campaigning for years to have the Cunningham Highway duplicated. Rob Williams

A WILLOWBANK community group has predicted further traffic chaos on the Cunningham Highway if it is not upgraded and a waste operator progresses a plan to establish a new facility in the region.

Lantrak met with Willowbank locals this month about plans for landfill Jeebropilly.

The company's development would use one of the coal mining voids, operated by New Hope, to take 30 million cubic metres of building waste and a limited amount of restricted waste over a 30-year lifetime - putting about 160 extra trucks on the Cunningham Highway at Amberley.

Willowbank Area Residents Group president George Hatchman said the community had been campaigning for years to have the Cunningham Highway duplicated.

"I first drove this section in 1965 when it was called Warwick Rd," he said.

"Except for some realignment and bridge works some 15 to 20 years ago, the only real upgrade was to just rename it Cunningham Highway."

The New Hope Jeepropilly site covers about 700 hectares, while the dumping ground takes up about 70 hectares.

To avoid the area becoming known as a dump - similar to Swanbank - Mr Hatchman said residents also began referring to the proposal as the 'Yellow Box' landfill.

He noticed trucks backed up at the RAAF Base Amberley intersection last week and predicted it would be a sign of things to come if the landfill operation was approved.

"This highway melts in the morning and the afternoon," he said. "A truck every three minutes is going to backlog that even further."

Last month, Infrastructure Australia's Priority Project list ranked the urgency of the highway upgrade behind other southeast Queensland and interstate projects.

Mr Hatchman said Lantrak had engaged with the community, but said the road needed upgrading.

"They were good and they didn't hold anything back but I don't think people are happy with it," he said.