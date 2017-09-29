TRAFFIC CHAOS: Bruce Hwy choked by multiple incidents

MOTORISTS headed towards the Sunshine Coast are in for a slow trip this afternoon after multiple incidents have caused major delays today.

The Department of Transport and Main Roads has issued high priority alerts for northbound traffic after an incident on the Gateway Mwy near Banyo.

The Department has warned long delays are expected for northbound traffic after the string of incidents earlier today.

Motorists reported heavy traffic remained about an hour ago, and it's more bad news for Coast-bound drivers making their way out of Brisbane.

A little further north of the Banyo incident there was more congestion awaiting drivers, after an incident on the Bruce Hwy northbound at Deception Bay just before midday.

Both lanes headed towards Caloundra have been affected and the Department is still advising drivers to proceed with caution as a result of the congestion.

Recurring congestion awaits even further north, at Coochin Creek on the Bruce Hwy, with delays expected for traffic headed north to Caloundra Rd.

With thousands headed north for the Caloundra Music Festival and long weekend festivities, it appears a slow trip north is on the cards.

It's not just southbound traffic affected though.

Anyone looking to head south for the weekend should take note of a 28km gridlock on the M1 at Nerang after a major crash just before 2pm involving a trailer carrying an excavator which was believed to have flipped.