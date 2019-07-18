Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Traffic chaos as siege blocks Brisbane tunnel

by Sarah Matthews
18th Jul 2019 8:34 AM

 

Police are negotiating with a knife-wielding man who has jumped on the roof of a major Brisbane tunnel - causing traffic chaos for peak-hour commuters in Brisbane's inner-east this morning.

The siege has forced police to block a road near the entrance and exit of the Clem 7 tunnel on Shafston Avenue in Kangaroo Point, affecting traffic coming in and out of the tunnel.

Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9
Police are reportedly negotiating with a man armed with a knife at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel at Kangaroo Point. Picture: Channel 9

 


They are reportedly in negotiations with a man standing on the roof of the tunnel's entrance holding a knife.

In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.
In this Google Maps view taken at 7.30am, traffic is seen backed up along Shafston Avenue and Lytton Road following an incident at the entrance to the Clem 7 tunnel.


According to Queensland Traffic, delays are expected as a result and motorists are advised to allow extra travel time or find an alternative route.

More Stories

delays editors picks police traffic

Top Stories

    Man details escape from container in alleged kidnap scheme

    premium_icon Man details escape from container in alleged kidnap scheme

    Crime A man has detailed how he and his wife escaped from the confines of shipping container after allegedly being kidnapped and left inside overnight.

    • 18th Jul 2019 8:30 AM
    GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    premium_icon GREAT OFFER: $1 a week for the first 12 weeks

    News You can also get home delivery and special rewards

    More jobs as first of many new car dealerships opens

    premium_icon More jobs as first of many new car dealerships opens

    Business Purpose-built facility will handle sales and services for all brands