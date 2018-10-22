Truck's oil spill causes traffic chaos on motorway

UPDATE, 2.30PM: Drivers are urged to avoid the Ipswich Motorway (westbound / Ipswich bound) at Redbank as traffic crews mop up an earlier oil spill.

The hazard is believed to be in the right lane between the Redbank off-ramp and on-ramp and the centre and right lanes are blocked.

The incident was called in to emergency services just after 12:30pm.

It is believed a tyre blowout on a truck damaged the vehicle's hydraulic system, spilling a roughly 1km oil trail along the motorway.

Motorists should expect delays and avoid the area if possible.

Police advise that local traffic can divert via Smith Rd at Goodna, or via Cententary Highway.