Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.
FILE PHOTO: One person has been injured in a traffic crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning. Bev Lacey
News

Traffic blocked, one injured after peak-hour motorway smash

Ashley Carter
by
31st Jul 2019 8:29 AM | Updated: 9:21 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE person has been hospitalised and traffic is delayed after a crash on the Sunshine Motorway at Sippy Downs this morning.

Paramedics were called to the crash on the westbound lanes between Kawana Way and Dixon Rd just before 8am, a Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said.

One person with neck pain was treated at the scene, and two others who were involved were uninjured.

The patient has been taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Traffic is blocked heading west towards Sippy Downs and delays are expected. Drivers are being urged to allow extra travel time and proceed with caution.

queensland ambulance service sunshine motorway traffic crash
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    premium_icon What post office closure means for residents and businesses

    News AUSTRALIA Post's CBD post office is set to close in September, with PO Box holders notified of the imminent closure this week.

    • 31st Jul 2019 10:22 AM
    Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    premium_icon Tribute to Hugh: A highly respected beautiful man

    News O'Doherty remembered for deeds on and off the footy field

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:58 AM
    Talented footballer guilty of 'creeping'

    premium_icon Talented footballer guilty of 'creeping'

    Crime Former Faith student, 19, in court

    • 31st Jul 2019 9:27 AM
    Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    premium_icon Memorial service to remember victims of deadly explosion

    News 18 people died as a result of the explosion