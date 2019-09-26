Three patients taken to hospital in stable condition
UPDATE: Three patients were transported to Gatton Hospital following a traffic accident this morning.
They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.
EARLIER: One car has ended up in a paddock and emergency services have arrived on scene at a crash in Gatton.
The crash occurred at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Ferdinans Road.
Two children are being treated by paramedics and an adult.
EARLIER: Traffic is banked up on Eastern Drive, Gatton, following a vehicle accident this morning.
Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 8.12am with reports of a two vehicle accident.
Witnesses said there was debris from the vehicles on the road, which was being cleared, and traffic was congested.
Emergency services are en-route to the scene.