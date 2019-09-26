Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019
Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019 Dominic Elsome
News

Three patients taken to hospital in stable condition

Ali Kuchel
Dominic Elsome
by and
26th Sep 2019 8:26 AM | Updated: 10:17 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: Three patients were transported to Gatton Hospital following a traffic accident this morning.

They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: One car has ended up in a paddock and emergency services have arrived on scene at a crash in Gatton.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Ferdinans Road. 

Two children are being treated by paramedics and an adult.

Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019
Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019 Dominic Elsome

EARLIER: Traffic is banked up on Eastern Drive, Gatton, following a vehicle accident this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 8.12am with reports of a two vehicle accident.

Witnesses said there was debris from the vehicles on the road, which was being cleared, and traffic was congested.

Emergency services are en-route to the scene.

Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019
Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019 Dominic Elsome

More Stories

Show More
gatton lockyer valley traffic crash vehicle accident
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    REVEALED: Council appoints new CEO after shock resignation

    premium_icon REVEALED: Council appoints new CEO after shock resignation

    Breaking The council has officially announced the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer.

    • 26th Sep 2019 9:32 AM
    Family threatened with tyre iron in terrifying home invasion

    premium_icon Family threatened with tyre iron in terrifying home invasion

    Crime The three men have been held in jail on remand for more than a year.

    Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    premium_icon Bolt: Grown-ups must stand up against climate panic

    Opinion This hysteria is unfair and seriously damaging, writes Andrew Bolt.

    Defects turns new home dream into year of frustration

    premium_icon Defects turns new home dream into year of frustration

    News After two long years of pain the end may finally be in sight.