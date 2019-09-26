Three patients taken to hospital in stable condition

UPDATE: Three patients were transported to Gatton Hospital following a traffic accident this morning.

They were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

EARLIER: One car has ended up in a paddock and emergency services have arrived on scene at a crash in Gatton.

The crash occurred at the intersection of Eastern Drive and Ferdinans Road.

Two children are being treated by paramedics and an adult.

Car crash on Eastern Drive, Gatton, September 26, 2019 Dominic Elsome

EARLIER: Traffic is banked up on Eastern Drive, Gatton, following a vehicle accident this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service received the call at 8.12am with reports of a two vehicle accident.

Witnesses said there was debris from the vehicles on the road, which was being cleared, and traffic was congested.

Emergency services are en-route to the scene.