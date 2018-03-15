CMC ROCKS: Drone photo shows massive traffic line up

FESTIVAL goers arriving for CMC Rocks are facing a long wait into the gates.

Photos have been posted to the CMC Rocks fan page this morning showing a long line of camper vans and cars lined up outside the festival grounds at Willowbank.

Punters have been asked to use Geobels Rd to avoid build-up on the Cunningham Hwy.

The column of traffic stretches back for kms.

Ipswich Road Policing Unit Sergeant David Silcock said changed traffic conditions were in place for the area surrounding the campgrounds.

There's a reduced speed limit of 60kmh on the Cunningham Hwy near the Cooper's Rd intersection, where there is already a dramatic increase in vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

Sgt Silcock said police would be out in force both inside and outside the festival grounds over the next four days.

"There is a traffic management plan in place, due to the fact that we'll have 30,000 people all trying to get into the one area over the next few days," he said.

"People need to be patient and abide by the road rules.

"Motorists need to bear in mind the reduced speed limits, and the large numbers of visitors attending. There will be a big increase in vehicles and pedestrians."

Massive line up to get into CMC Rocks at Willowbank Mitchell Miller

Police are also preparing for big delays when the festical campers leave Ipswich on Monday.

Road Policing Unit Senior Sergeant Troy Hamilton called for residents in the local area to plan ahead and try to be tolerant.

Already the atmosphere is building, festival organisers say.

This year campers will have access to special extended performances at the Campers Bar which opens today at 1pm.

The camp ground is slowly filling up.

CMC Rocks is Australia's biggest country music festival and a 40,000 strong crowd is expected over the three days.

Tickets to the festival sold out within 45 minutes.

The main stage and second stage won't open until tomorrow.

Festival goers are facing a long line up to enter the grounds for CMC Rocks. Marlene Slack

Here's the exclusive line up for campers today Jack Daniel's White Rabbit Saloon and Garden Bar

1pm to 2pm: Rachel Fahim

2.30pm to 3.30pm: Route 33

4pm to 5pm: Missy Lancaster

5.30pm to 6.30pm: Melanie Dyer

7pm to 8.15pm: Jody Direen

8.45pm to 9.30pm: Ryan Follese

10pm to 11pm: Russell Dickerson

11.30pm to 12.30am: High Valley

1am to 2am: Troy Kemp