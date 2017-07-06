Traffic backed up after fire at Ipswich business

Three crews rushed to a fire that broke out at a commercial block along Brisbane Rd, just after midday.

TRAFFIC is backed up along Brisbane Rd after a fire shut down a commercial precinct.

Firefighters were called to a shop near Andersens, at the corner of Brisbane Rd and Byrne St, just after midday.

The fire was described as "well involved" when the crews arrived, but has since been brought under control.

A truck fitted with a ladder was used to douse the flames.

A QFES spokesperson said the situation was now under control.

A nearby shop owner said the blaze broke out in the kitchen and bathroom showroom next to Andersens.