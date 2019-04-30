TRAFFIC ALERT: Make way for new girders

Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey this week

Motorists can expect some disruption to their journey this week Rob Burley

Girders for the new Grafton Bridge project will be delivered to the construction site on the north side of the Clarence River from this Thursday.

Two girders will be delivered on Thursday 2 May, three on Friday 3 May and two on Saturday 4 May.

The seven girders, pre-cast in Newcastle, will be delivered from the Pacific Highway via the Gwydir Highway, Rogans Bridge Road, Clarence Way, and the Summerland Way, and make their way to Pound Street site via Turf, Bacon and Breimba streets.

The girders, which are 30 metres long and 2.3 metres wide, will be delivered between 10.30am and 12.30pm each day. Traffic control will be in place at the intersection of Kent and Pound streets, and the delivery vehicles will be under police escort.

Motorists may experience delays due to the slow speed of the girder transportation.

Roads and Maritime Services thanks motorists for their patience during this time.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.